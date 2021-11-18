'Kasoor' from 'Dhamaka' speaks of innocent romance from simpler times

Mumbai, Nov 18 It's just 24 hours before 'Dhamaka' starring Kartik Aaryan releases and the makers have unveiled a new song titled 'Kasoor' written and performed by Prateek Kuhad.

The song showcases Kartik and Mrunal Thakur's characters in a very sweet space as they live through the adorable moments of their lives in the memories before the reality of current times hits them like a trainwreck.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared the song, he wrote, "Yahaan Kho bhi Jaun toh main Kya Kasoor Hai mera...One of my most Fav Tracks #Kasoor fits so perfectly in #Dhamaka @prateekkuhad."

'Dhamaka' revolves around the events in the life of a journalist named Arjun Pathak played by Kartik after he gets a call from a terrorist, who threatens Arjun about serial blasts in the city if his demands are not fulfilled. It tells how being over-ambitious can put one on a dangerous path from which the return is impossible. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash.

A Ram Madhvani directorial, 'Dhamaka' is produced by RSVP Movies, Ram Madhvani Films, Lotte Cultureworks, Global Gate Entertainment and Lionsgate Films, the film is set to stream on Netflix from November 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor