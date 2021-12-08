Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding card leaked! here's what the card read

It's not enough when it comes to Katrina and Vicky's wedding updates, people and media are going crazy as the couple is soon getting married on 9th December in Six Sense fort Barwara, the preparations are going in full swing, ever since the news come to fore of the duo's wedding its setting headlines every day.



And now the wedding ceremonies have also been started, numbers of reporters are giving live updates about the wedding, but still, no one can beat the internet, and the new gossip has come to light where the wedding card of Vicky and Katrina got leaked, one of the fan pages of Katrina has posted this card, which reads Vicky Kaushal's parents name on it Sham and Veena Kaushal. Katrina's parents Suzzanne Turquotte and Mohammed Kaif are also mentioned on the card both the families are inviting the guests to join them to celebrate. The date and venue are also given on the card, the marriage will be on 9th December at Six Senses Fort Hotel, Rajasthan. The card is said to be for a gathering lunch event.



Before this, the duo's wedding welcome note for their guests has also gone viral, which read as "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while your journey through scenic villages and roads. Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. We can't wait to see you! Regards, Shaadi Squad."