Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to get married in Mumbai court next week?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will have a court marriage next week in Mumbai as per reports in the media The buzz is that before jetting off to Rajasthan for their cultural and royal wedding the couple will formalize the wedding in a court. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s teams are already at the royal location of ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara’ which happens to be in Sawai Madhopur. Meanwhile, recently a source close to India Today revealed that both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will soon send a formal note announcing their wedding to the media and their fans. “Both Vicky and Katrina have cordial relations with the media and they plan to share the good news with everyone and make a public announcement soon,” said the source.

Earlier a source close to ETimes revealed about the wedding couture of the couple and said, “Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December.” Ahead of their big day, a lot of reports have been doing the rounds in the media and one of them is that the actress will be changing her name in the credits of her upcoming film, ‘Tiger 3’. A report in India Today stated that Katrina is yet to take a call and if she does decide to change her name, the poster and the teaser will feature her new name 'Katrina Kaif Kaushal'.

