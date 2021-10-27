Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to marry in December 2021?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are almost inseparable with the two B-town stars going steady in their relationship. It has been reported that the duo will get married in December this year. An ETimes report revealed that a source said the couple has already started preparing for the wedding ceremony. The much in love couple, have decided to wear Sabyasachi Mukherjee's creations for their big day. The source told the leading daily, "Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December."

Earlier, there were rumours of Katrina and Vicky getting engaged.

Several reports said that they even had a Roka ceremony. However, Katrina's team refuted the rumours instantly. Vicky also rubbished the news and told a leading daily, "The news was circulated by your friends. I'll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (The time will come)."On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. Vicky, on the other hand, was recently seen in Sardar Udham.The rumoured couple also drew the attention of media after they were spotted hugging at the special screening of Vicky's Sardar Udham earlier this month. The film has been receiving positive review from critics and cine-lovers. It has got a 9.1/10 rating on IMDb.

