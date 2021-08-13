Kelly Clarkson asks judge to legally restore her last name amid divorce

Singer Kelly Clarkson has asked a judge to legally restore her last name amid her ongoing divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

This comes as a judge upheld the former couple's prenup on Wednesday, reported People magazine.

Blackstock had contested the document, which protects Clarkson's assets- including the Montana ranch where he is currently residing, and income earned during the marriage, arguing that "each should instead be split between the two".

The Grammy-winning singer has filed documents to legally change her name moving forward. "Petitioner requests restoration of the former name as set forth in the proposed judgment," the document stated, as per People magazine.

The mother of two has also asked for a default judgment in her case in order to finalise the divorce that she filed in June 2020.

Last month in July, the songstress had also requested a judge to sign off on the divorce and declare her legally single.

In a declaration to the court obtained by People magazine, Clarkson said that she and her now estranged husband "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

The singer was granted custody of her two children-- 7-year-old daughter River Rose, and 5-year-old son Remington Alexander, back in November, a ruling that she was "pleased" with at the time.

"As Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce, it's been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly's pleased with the court's ruling regarding custody," said the source to People magazine.

The source added, "Divorce is hard, and it gets tense for most couples going through it. But Kelly's primary focus is on doing the best she can to protect the kids, in this case, she had to fight for them since Brandon and his attorneys were making unreasonable requests."

Earlier this month, a Los Angeles County judge ordered Clarkson to pay Blackstock nearly USD 200,000 a month in spousal and child support. A close source to the songstress told People magazine that she "is facing forward and prioritizing" the former couple's children.

"Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward, she's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them," told the source.

The source further added that the huge monthly settlement is "solely temporary" after a previous insider told People magazine that the agreed-upon six-figure amount is half of what Blackstock initially requested.

( With inputs from ANI )

