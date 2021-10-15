Khloe Kardashian showcases flashboard abs in latest picture, ex Tristan Thompson comments

Friendly exes and American stars Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not reconciled yet, but that hasn't stopped the NBA player from admiring his ex-girlfriend, as he gushed over the latest picture of hers on social media.

Khloe took to her Instagram and shared a sizzling picture of herself on the cover of a fitness magazine.

The beauty mogul could be seen posing confidently as she showcased her flashboard abs and super toned body in the latest picture.

Minutes after the picture was shared on Instagram, fans and followers chimed into the comments section and left a string of heartfelt emoticons in awe of the reality TV star.

Among all the comments, there was a special message which attracted everybody's attention--- and that was of his ex, Tristan Thompson.

Tristan hopped in the comment section with a sweet compliment for Khloe that read, "Wow!! You are so motivational Koko! So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups."

Tristan also added two heart emoticons at the end of his sentence.

Khloe's mother Kris Jenner also wrote, "Wow Khloe!!!!!!!! You are so beautiful and amazing inside and out and show all of us how to be empowered, inspirational, happy, and peaceful and that laughter is the best medicine... I love you so much!!!!!!"

The estranged couple who share three-year-old daughter True Thompson together officially split back in June and while they have not rekindled a romantic relationship, they have been spotted together a lot in the past few months.

The two were seen at LeBron James' wife's birthday party in late August and were also photographed taking daughter True out for activities several times in the weeks earlier.

However, the beauty mogul is not looking forward to reconciling with her ex. Instead, she is focused on co-parenting daughter True with Tristan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor