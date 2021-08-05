'Khuda Haafiz 2' director Faruk Kabir expresses happiness on meeting UP-based politicians on film set

Actor Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Khuda Haafiz 2' recently went on floors in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, wherein several ministers, including Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Sidharth Nath Singh, visited the movie set and interacted with the team a few days ago.

Speaking about his meeting with the politicians, Faruk Kabir, who is helming the film, said: "Mr Sidharth Nath Singh is a well-wisher. He wants to ensure a safe working environment for filmmakers and actors in Uttar Pradesh amid Covid-19, hence he's been very supportive. He wants more and more Bollywood films to be shot in the state under the esteemed leadership of Shri Yogi Adityanath."

Several pictures of their meeting have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the photographs, we can see Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Sidharth Nath Singh holding the film's clapperboard.

'Khuda Haafiz 2' is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released digitally last year. The film revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East.

Shivaleeka is also a part of the second part.

( With inputs from ANI )

