Khushali Kumar says Pratik Gandhi is a very observant actor

New Delhi, Aug 18 Actress Khushali Kumar has started shooting for her next film 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' opposite co-actor Pratik Gandhi in Jhansi.

The actress recently completed shooting of her debut untitled film with R. Madhavan and has reached the sets of 'Dedh Bhiga Zameen' directed by Pulkit.

'Dedh Bigha Zameen' is a family drama set in the small town of Uttar Pradesh. The plot revolves around the dignified struggle of a common man to win what is his.

Khushali shares her experience of preparing for her role opposite Pratik, who gained critical acclaim for his film 'Scam 1992'.

She told : "Pratik is very observant as an actor. Preparing with him was again fun and creatively satisfying. We understood each other's way of timing and I think it works best when there's chemistry off-screen because that way it reflects on cinema as well. I look forward to learn equally as much from Pratik."

A T-Series and Karma Media and Entertainment production, 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh, and Hansal Mehta.

Talking about the film's content, Khushali said, "The film is a heartland fiction. I'm fortunate to be exploring an unseen and non-quintessential side of storytelling which is content-oriented and socially relevant."

T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar's sister Khushali debuted in Bollywood with a music video 'Mainu Ishq Da' in 2015. Since then she has been featured in several music videos and a short film 'Jeena Mushkil Hai Yaar'.

