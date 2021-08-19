Kim reveals what stopped her from turning into 'wild party girl'

Los Angeles, Aug 19 Reality TV star Kim Kardashian said she "never wanted to drink or party" after one night as Kourtney's "designated driver" during her sister's university days.

"University of Arizona single-handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER..." Kim wrote on Instagram, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"So thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know."

Three years ago, Kim had shared that she had a "wild phase" and said she took ecstacy when she married producer Damon Thomas in 2000, and when she made her sex tape with Ray J three years later.

She said at the time: "Like, everything bad would happen... I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens. I'm not like that anymore. But I still have fun — don't get it twisted, I'm always the life of the party."

An insider revealed shortly after that Kim "definitely does not do drugs and hasn't for years — and even then she barely dabbled".

