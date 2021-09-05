Koffee with Karan: Drashti Dhami teases KJo about Kangana, here's how the filmmaker reacted

Koffee with Karan is back after a long hiatus, and this time, on the couch re The Empire actors Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea and Kunal Kapoor. Disney+ Hotstar shared the promo on Twitter where the actors along with host Karan Johar can be seen having full-on fun while discussing their magnum opus and answering his interesting questions during the rapid fire round. Taking to their Instagram handle, Disney Plus shared the teaser of Koffee Shots with Karan. In the teaser, we can see Karan Johar inviting Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea to the show.

The promo starts with Karan Johar saying, "Welcome back to my couch or in this case should I say welcome to my Darbaar with the most exciting and exhilarating case of The Empire." In the promo, when KJo asks Drashti if it was fun working with Dino and Kunal', the actress mentions that they would always know their dialogues. "They would just know their lines and I would be with my script, wondering which line they are saying," she said. Furthermore, Dino, when asked about his look that he took on for the historical show, says, "I followed an animal. I went with a panther." When asked what he really is off-screen, he said, "I'm a puppy. Everyone loves a puppy. "However, the most interesting moment of the video is when KJo asks Drashti about the female actor who she looks up to. The actress started, "I think your favourite Kang.." And then she changes her answer to "Priyanka Chopra". As many can guess, she was going to say Kangana Ranaut. KJo then replies, "I'm just keeping a straight face if you know.. this is my resting face. "Talking about ‘The Empire’, it is based on the book - Moghul: Raiders from the North - by Alex Rutherford. It stars Kunal as Mughal emperor Babur and Dino as his arch rival, Shaybani Khan. The series has received positive response upon its release.

