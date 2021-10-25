Kristen Stewart opens up about her acting career

Actor Kristen Stewart, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Spencer', recently opened up about her acting career.

As per People magazine, in a recent interview with a leading media outlet, the 31-year-old actor, who will essay the role of Princess Diana in 'Spencer', confessed to only liking a handful of the dozens of films she has worked on throughout her career.

Stewart said, "It's a total crapshoot. I've probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!'"

Among her favourite films, she said, are those by director Olivier Assayas, such as 'Clouds of Sils Maria' and 'Personal Shopper'.

"I'd have to look at my credit list. But they are few and far between," the star continued, noting, "That doesn't mean I regret the experience [of making them]."

Stewart said she has "only regretted saying yes to a couple of films." Though it wasn't over the result, but rather that "it wasn't fun."

"The worst is when you're in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we're all bracing until the end," she explained.

When asked to divulge which films made her feel that way, Stewart refused. "No! I'm not a mean person -- I'm not going to call people out in public," she said.

In another recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stewart said she's being more selective about which films she chooses to work on.

"I used to be really intentionally the opposite of precious in terms of choosing projects. For a minute there I was like, 'I'll do f------ anything!'" Stewart confessed. "And honestly, it was a good place to be for a minute."

She added, "But I think now I'm going to be a little more careful. I think I have a better nose for what's going to be fruitful for me personally, as an experience, if not necessarily what's going to thrive out in the world."

'Spencer', from Neon and Topic Studios, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5.

Helmed by Pablo Larrain and written by 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight, the film had received a three-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor