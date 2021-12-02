Kriti Sanon fan says she ruined his life, after the song 'Param Sundari' release of the film Mimi

It is nothing wrong if we say that Kriti Sanon is now one of the leading heroines of Bollywood the roles she is playing in the Indian cinema are commendable her characters will always be recalled in the Bollywood industry, after her major success in the film Mimi the actress is now getting offers of many big-budget films.

The film Mimi was a life-changing opportunity for Kriti her song 'ParamSundari' from the film was one of the superhit songs in the industry. Fans and celebs love Kriti's performance in the song, she is ruling the hearts of her fans, but one of her fans has left Kirti in splits by his tweet on 'Param Sundari', her fan named Param Chhaya tweeted, 'As a kid, nothing ever bothered me in school. I wasn’t angry with anyone who teased my last name or my name itself. Since the time Kriti Sanon’s Param Sundari dropped, I have been bullied by the song at least 1,000 times already. Why did you do this, Kriti? Why ruin my life?' After knowing this the actress couldn't stop laughing she replied with the tweet 'Oops! Sorry! with a bunch of emojis.

The film has gained a lot of popularity, during an interview she also talked about the movie and how she is connected to this concept so much, 'Mimi, for me, has been special from day one. When I heard the script, I knew this was something I am going to be very passionate and excited about because somewhere, I was craving to dig in deeper. I was craving for a platform to play a character that was so layered that it could make me nervous, but at the same time, help me open up and showcase a lot more in one film. Mimi was that film for me. I loved the way the film was written because it had humor, it had moments that made you laugh and cry a little bit at the same time, and it also kind of whispered something into your ears which stayed with you.'

Talking, on the work front, the actress will soon be seen in Bhediya, Adipurush, Ganapath, and Bachchan Pandey.