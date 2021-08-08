Kriti Sanon gives glimpse of her weight loss regime after gaining 15 kilos for Mimi

Kriti Sanon had to undergo quite a big transformation for her role in the recently, released movie Mimi. For the film, in which Kriti plays a surrogate mother, the actor had to put on 15 kg. Having not worked out for 3 months to gain weight for Mimi, Kriti shared a fitness video to reveal how she lost the extra weight with exercises at home and at gym to be back in shape. Taking to her social media handle recently, Kriti shared the video where she can be seen performing varied Pilates and exercises, kettle bell workout, resistance band exercises and those with a medicine ball, squats, cable glute kickback and other leg exercises to burn all that unwanted fat.

She shared in the caption, “While putting on 15kgs for Mimi was a challenge, losing those kilos wasn’t easy for Chubby Sanon either! and.. I had kept Param Sundari for later so i have the motivation to get back in shape! (sic).”Kriti added, “Having put on so much weight for the first time ever and not working out for 3months(not even yoga!), my stamina, strength and flexibility had gone down to Zero! In fact, I had to slowly get back to mobility with my joints clicking constantly (sic).”Mimi, the Laxman Utekar directorial, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and Sai Tamhankar. Earlier, the Heropanti actress took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for its director, Laxman Utekar. Sharing a couple of behind-the-scene photos with him from Mimi’s sets, she thanked him for believing in her and making her Mimi for life. She also wished him the best and wrote that the world needs more beautiful stories from him. Kriti Sanon will be seen next in Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. She also has Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh lined up. Besides these, Kriti will be seen in Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.



