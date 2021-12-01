Kriti Sanon on her upcoming movies, Says 'As An Actor You Need To Balance It Out By Doing All Genres'

It is nothing wrong if we say that Kriti Sanon is now one of the leading heroines of Bollywood the roles she is playing in the Indian cinema are commendable her characters will always be recalled in the Bollywood industry, after her major success in the film Mimi the actress is now getting offers of many big-budget films. The actress will be soon seen in the movies like Ganapath and Adipurush. On this note, the actress said, "A movie like this doesn't come your way very often. So, as an actor, you have to tell yourself that you are not going to get these kinds of roles all the time. You need to balance it out by doing films of all genres. There could be projects that are challenging in different ways; for example, when I'm doing an action film, it is also something that I've never done before. In Ganapath or Adipurush, the aura and the weight of the character that I'm playing are exciting for me."

Further, the actress said, "I want to be in a completely messy entertaining film, and at the same time, I also want to do a film that has a strong message. I am as excited about Bachchan Pandey, which is a complete entertainer, as I am about my first horror-comedy, Bhediya. Then, there is a lot of action in Ganapath, and Adipurush is based on history and mythology is a completely different world for me", Kriti said.

Talking about the work front, the actress will soon be seen in Bhediya, Adipurush, Ganapath, and Bachchan Pandey.



