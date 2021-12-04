Kriti Sanon revealed that her parents expected her to give the GMAT entrance exams if she fails to lead in Bollywood industry

It is nothing wrong if we say that Kriti Sanon is now one of the leading heroines of Bollywood the roles she is playing in the Indian cinema are commendable her characters will always be recalled in the Bollywood industry, after her major success in the film Mimi the actress is now getting offers of many big-budget films.

The actress will be soon seen in the movies like Ganapath and Adipurush. But do you know Kriti and her parents had a backup plan for Kriti's career if she fails in the Bollywood industry? Yes, you read that correct, she recently revealed that her parents expected her to give the GMAT entrance exams if her Bollywood career doesn't work.

During her talk with Agenda Aaj Tak 2021, the actress revealed "They said you go and follow your dreams so that you don't have any regrets later, but you must appear for your GMAT entrance exams. That score is valid for 5 years. So you basically have 5 years to try, and you can come back if it doesn't work out."

She further went on to say, "There was a point when there was. A career in films is not considered a very secure career. It's not a 9-to-5 job. If your films work, you work, if they don't, you might not get work. My parents, like any other middle-class parents, were skeptical about my career. So they said first you have to complete your engineering degree. Which I am glad I did because mentally I was at peace. I wasn't desperate to get something. I was passionate. When you don't have something to fall back on in life, you end up taking wrong decisions."

Talking about the work front, the actress will soon be seen in Bhediya, Adipurush, Ganapath, and Bachchan Pandey.

