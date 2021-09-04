Kriti Sanon slams media for 'insensitive' media coverage of Sidharth Shukla’s death

The sudden and unexpected demise of Sidharth Shukla has sent shockwaves across the nation. Meanwhile, a number of celebs, hit out at media organisations for carrying out "insensitive" coverage before actor Sidharth Shukla's funeral. Now, joining the bandwagon is actress Kriti Sanon. The Heropanti actress, recently took to her social media handle to express her opinion on the insensitive media and photo coverage of the late actor’s funeral and family. She penned a strongly worded note which went on to read, “Breaks my heart to see our media, photographers and even online portals being so insensitive. Shameful! This isn’t “News”, nor is it “Entertainment”! Draw some boundaries! Have a conscience! Said it before, Saying it again! STOP covering funerals!"

Continuing further she wrote, “Stop hounding people who are dealing with personal loss by flashing your camera in their face at their most vulnerable time ! And for what? A few posts? Online portals and channels are equally at fault” Take a stand, DON’T post those pictures and videos ! Stop faking sensitivity by just writing “Heartbreaking” in the captions of such inhuman insensitive posts.” Earlier in the day, actor Kushal Tandon in fury over the over the media coverage of the former Bigg Boss winner. The actor had shared multiple Instagram stories lashing out at the reaction to Sidharth’s sudden death. He accused the media of sensitising the actor’s death and said whatever was happening was really shameful. Kushal also slammed his fellow actors and personalities for visiting Sidharth’s house just to get clicked and said that everything around the event disgusted him. He added that if people really wanted to pay their respect, they would not be busy making it an opportunity to be snapped by taking off their masks for the media. Kushal apologised to Sidharth and wished peace for his soul.