KRK calls actress Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Gold Digger’

Actor Kamal R Khan or KRK who is famously known for his sensational remarks and controversial tweets has again in a discussion about his new statement. KKR is the actor who keeps on speaking out about the film industry and socio-political issues. And now he again targeted the Bollywood Industry. He often faces much criticism for his tweets.



Moreover, actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the limelight in relation to the Conman case. Ever since her pictures went viral on social media with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, questions have been raised about the actress. Not only Jacqueline but actress Nora Fatehi's name is also got linked with the 200 crore money laundering case. It is said that both the actress has a connection with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who gave expensive gifts to both the actresses.



Jacqueline is also been stopped from flying out of the country last week. Soon the ED will question the actress in this regard. And where there is a controversy, there is KRK.



KRK again took his Twitter and tweeted something very sensational about the actress, he tweeted, “Ye Iss Baat Ka proof hai Ki Paise Main Kitni power Hoti hai. I am right madam Ji @Asli_Jacqueline !”

In another tweet, he shared, “Ab Waqt Aa Gaya Hai Asleel #JacquelineFernandez Ka review Karne Ka. How did she got so many films without knowing acting? How big Gold digger she is? Etc. Etc.”

After seeing his tweets a female user slammed KRK for his brutal remarks said, "U shud be ashamed to pass such a misogynist statement on a woman. Apologize" to which KRK replied KRK replied, “Matlab Aap Karain Toh Ras Leela. Aur Hum Bata Bhi Dain Toh Character Dheela?”.