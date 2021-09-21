Kubbra Sait shares prosthetics video from sci-fi series 'Foundation'

Mumbai, Sep 21 Actress Kubbra Sait of 'Sacred Games' fame, who plays a pivotal part in the upcoming Apple TV+ sci-fi drama series 'Foundation' starring Jared Harris, took to social media to share a glimpse of how she underwent a prosthetic makeover to get the look of her character.

The video shows her sitting motionless while the prosthetics team does its magic on her. Sait, who plays the character named Phara, also shared a picture with the young British actress Leah Harvey, who essays the character of Salvor Hardin in the series inspired by Isaac Asimov's novels.

'Foundation', according to a description given along with the series trailer on YouTube, "chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire." The series releases on September 24.

Among the actors, another Indian name to pop up is Nikhil Parmar, who's British and plays the character Freestone. He was last seen in the Emma Appleton-led 019 TV series 'Traitors'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor