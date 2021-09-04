Kushal Tandon quits social media after Sidharth Shukla's death

Television actor Kushal Tandon has quit social media on Friday after the death of Sidharth Shukla. He took to Instagram and wrote, “Off this so called social media..Until then stay human in social and in your family.”

Kushal Tandon in an intyerview with media has also apologised to the late actor Sidharth Shukla. He said, “Hang your head in shame. Disgusted with everything that is going on. If u really wanna pay respect say a lil prayer for the departed soul, rather than making this an opportunity to be clicked! #Youknowwhoyouare #Sad I am sorry sid! rest in peach super star."

After Shukla's death Tandon had shared a video with him and wrote, “And what we leave behind? Love, warmth, passion , conduct and deep compassion for each other. Why is it difficult to follow when we are alive? Life is unpredictable, love more , judge less , love and remember people more often when they are around you not when they are gone ....gone to soon my brother , see you on the other side , give my love to sushanth , see you on the other side , chill with angels happiness and more peace afterlife.”

Sidharth bid farewell to the world on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack.Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed his death to ANI.

He was cremated on Friday at Oshiwara crematorium this afternoon. His mortal remains were brought from the Cooper Hospital- Mumbai in an ambulance decorated with flowers. Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz were present at the crematorium.



