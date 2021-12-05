Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott spending quality time as they await second baby

American star couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are spending quality time and are "inseparable" as they wait for their little one to arrive.

A source close to the family told E! News that the expectant star has been "hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes. She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."

On the other hand the couple's first baby--- Stormi Webster is also gearing up for the family's newest addition. "Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long. She's fully aware and is very excited," the source said.

Meanwhile, Travis has also been by her side and "has been very supportive during her pregnancy," the source shared of the 30-year-old musician adding, "they have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."

The makeup mogul announced her pregnancy to fans in early September.

Recently, the two have stopped posting to social media and making public appearances since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston, Texas on November 5, in which hundreds of concertgoers were injured and 10 people, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, ultimately died.

The couple later condemn the tragedy and consoled the families of the victims.

( With inputs from ANI )

