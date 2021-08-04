Lata Mangeshkar expresses grief over demise of her 'friend' Padma Shree awardee Padma Sachdev

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of her friend and noted author Padma Sachdev.

According to the late author's brother- Gyaneshwar Sharma, the poetess had returned from the hospital a few days ago. She came to her room from the bathroom near about four o'clock in the morning and fainted. Padma died on the spot on Wednesday morning.

"There was no such disease which did not bother her but she fought with every disease courageously," said Gyaneshwar about her sister who was the first modern woman poet of Dogri language.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Lata Mangeshkar also expressed grief on his departure by sharing a throwback picture with the departed soul.

"What can I say, hearing the news of my dear friend and famous writer, poet and musician Padma Sachdev's passing away? We had a very old friendship, Padma and her husband were just like members of our family. She requested my shows in America," she tweeted reminiscing the cherished memories with the noted author.

"I sang her Dogri songs which became very popular. Padma's husband Surinder Singh ji is a good classical singer who recorded my Gurbani. There are many memories. Today I am very sad. May God rest Padma's soul in peace," the Bharat Ratna awarded singer wrote in another tweet.

Padma Sachdev was an Indian poet and novelist. Addressed as the first modern woman poet of the Dogri language, the late poet also wrote in Hindi.

She published several poetry collections, including 'Meri Kavita Mere Geet', which won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1971.

( With inputs from ANI )

