Late Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu in ICU after minor heart attack

Saira Banu has been admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital. According to a DNA report, the Padosan actress suffered a minor heart attack, she has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).Saira Banu recently lost her husband Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor passed away at the age of 98 due to age-related issues.

Saira and Dilip Kumar were married for 54 glorious years. Saira is one of the most well-known actresses in Bollywood. She was 16 years old when she started work on her debut Hindi film in 1960.Dilip and Saira married in 1966.She was 22 and Kumar 44 years old at the time. Kumar was one of the biggest names who dominated the golden age of Indian cinema from the 1940s to the 1960s, enjoying a career spanning more than 50 years and nearly 60 films.

