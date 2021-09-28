Lea Seydoux: Don't think James Bond should be played by a woman

Los Angeles, Sep 28 Actress Lea Seydoux, who reprised the role of Dr Madeleine Swann for the new Bond movie 'No Time To Die', has dismissed the idea of the franchise being helmed by a female character.

Seydoux, who previously starred in the 2015 film 'Spectre', said: "James Bond is James Bond. I don't think James Bond should be played by a woman."

The 36-year-old actress acknowledges that young girls need to have "strong" female role models.

However, she also feels that a female spy should lead another film franchise and not the Bond series, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told Sky News: "It's important for young girls to have a good example of strong women - maybe they could do a female spy, but it would be another film."

Daniel Craig is playing Bond for the final time in the new movie, and he previously argued that his replacement should not be a woman.

However, he thinks that women and people of colour should be offered similarly high-profile roles.

