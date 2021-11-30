Legendary Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry dies of Pneumonia

Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away on Tuesday in Secunderabad. He breathed his last in KIMS hospital where he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry made his debut as a lyricist with Janani Janmabhoomi in 1984.

He rose to fame with the song “Vidhatha Thalapuna” in K Viswanath directorial Sirivennela (1986). Sastry, who has over 3000 songs to his credit, has penned songs for movies such as Swayamkrushi, Swarna Kamalam, Shrutilayalu, Gaayam, Swati Kiranam, Kshana Kshanam, Sindhooram, Nuvve Kavali, Okkadu, Varsham and Gamyam among others.Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019 for his contribution and excellence in the field of arts.His most recent work was for the movies RRR, Konda Polam and Narappa movies.

