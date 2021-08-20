Lil Nas X gushes over 'effortless' relationship, says 'I'm really happy'

American rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X recently shared a few details about his romance during an interview, saying that it feels like "one of the best" relationships he's had yet.

According to People magazine, though he did not reveal the name of his love interest, when asked about his dating life, the 'Industry Baby' singer shared that he was "actually about to go on [a date] right after this interview."

While Lil Nas X said that he usually goes on nighttime dates, the upcoming outing would be a bit out of the ordinary, "This is actually probably the first daytime date I've done in a minute," he said.

The 'Montero' singer then revealed that while he and his current boyfriend met "around the time" of his 'Saturday Night Live' performance in May, they "just started dating maybe two weeks ago." He said, "I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet. I'm really happy about it, and it all just feels natural. It's effortless."

Just last week, the rapper had revealed to Variety that he may have found "the one" in his current boyfriend, "I've found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can't explain it -- it's just a feeling."

The 'Old Town Road' singer also opened up about his dating history in his conversation. When asked about when he had his first boyfriend, Lil Nas X said he was "maybe 18 or 19."

While his relationships have inspired his songs "to a certain extent," Lil Nas X said he hasn't written any about that particular relationship. The rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, came out as gay in 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

