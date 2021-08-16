Lisa Haydon open about her experience of having three kids in four years

Actress Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani welcomed their third child in June. Lisa married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple became parents to their first child Zack in the year 2017 and son Leo in February last year. . Taking to Instagram, the actress opened up about, having three kids in four years and described it as a humbling, experience. In the pictures, Lisa Haydon posed with Lara in her arms. She wore a high slit, full-sleeve long black dress and tied her hair up in a bun. The pictures were taken outdoors at Hong Kong's Lantau Island.

Sharing the pictures, Lisa captioned it, "So I’ve been away from insta for a while now, here’s my best attempt at a catch up post.. Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby. A lot of it is probably hormones. Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard ppl say after winning an Oscar lol But humbled in an, I feel incapable kind of way. I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to taking it one feed at a time.""No one tells you how long you’ll spend burping your baby. And what not getting that burp up can mean. I take a second sometimes to just remind myself there is no destination in motherhood. Pumping while having a coffee, organising the boys schedules — pick ups, drop offs and bouncing the bouncer with one foot. And then there’s that sound, that tiny little noise that makes it all worth it, and when you finally hear it, it’s the most rewarding.. that little burp!" she concluded. . Lisa has starred in several films like Queen, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Housefull 3 and Aisha. She also featured in many hit songs such as Manali Trance and Alcoholic from The Shaukeens.