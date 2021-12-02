Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards 2021: Chotu Dada wins Best Comic influencer Award

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 2, 2021 02:07 PM2021-12-02T14:07:12+5:302021-12-02T14:07:55+5:30

The prestigious Lokmat Digital Influencers Award is being held today at Sahara Star in Mumbai. The event recognises the ...

The prestigious Lokmat Digital Influencers Award is being held today at Sahara Star in Mumbai. The event recognises the best influencer in providing knowledge and information while entertaining millions of people through social media. Actor Chotu Dada  was honored with the Best Comic  influencer Award.
 

Tags :Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards 2021Chotu Dada