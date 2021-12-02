Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards 2021: Chotu Dada wins Best Comic influencer Award
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 2, 2021 02:07 PM2021-12-02T14:07:12+5:302021-12-02T14:07:55+5:30
The prestigious Lokmat Digital Influencers Award is being held today at Sahara Star in Mumbai. The event recognises the best influencer in providing knowledge and information while entertaining millions of people through social media. Actor Chotu Dada was honored with the Best Comic influencer Award.