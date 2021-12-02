Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards 2021: Mahesh Kale wins Best Music influencer Award

Noted Indian Classical vocalist, Mahesh Kale has won the prestigious Best Music Influencer Award at the prestigious Lokmat Digital Influencers Award at Mumbai's Sahara Star Hotel. Mahesh Kale won the 63rd National Film Award as the Best Playback Singer, for classical piece in the film Katyar Kaljat Ghusli. He is a disciple of Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki. He was ranked nineteenth in The Times of India's Top 20 Most Desirable Men of Maharashtra in 2017.

Mahesh has performed in hundreds of concerts of Indian Classical and Semi-Classical Vocal in India, US, UAE, UK, Australia, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Since early 2010, Mahesh has been playing the central character in Katyar Kaljat Ghusli, the evergreen Sangeet Natak (musical). The 100th show of Katyar Kaljat Ghusali was performed in Vasantotsav 2016 at Pune recently. Mahesh debuted at the Sawai Gandharva Music Festival (Pune) in 2011 which received generous appreciation. He has performed in Indian Classical as well as fusion concerts with world-famous percussionists like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Sivamani and Trilok Gurtu, and instrumentalists like Pedro Eustache and Frank Martin and in Jazz concerts with well known composer and saxophonist George Brooks and groove-master bassist Kai Eckhardt. Kale is a popular judge on TV show Sur Nava Dhyas Nava on Colors Marathi TV channel which scouts for singing talent in Maharashtra.



