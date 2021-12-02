Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards 2021 to be held in Mumbai

The prestigious Lokmat Digital Influencers Award will be held today at Sahara Star in Mumbai. The event recognises the best influencer in providing knowledge and information while entertaining millions of people through social media. With millions of likes, millions of comments and views from all over the world, these social media millennials will be coming on one platform for the first time. Digital influencers play a vital role in connecting the world through social media. They have made social media an effective means of communication. For the first time, Digital Influencers will be honored on a platform by Lokmat Media Group, along with networking opportunities.

About Josh

Josh Short Video App is the sponsor of the event. Launched in August 2020, the app is entirely Indian and is growing the fastest in the country. More than 100 million downloads have been made on Play Store so far. There are 124 million active users. It is available in 14 Indian languages.

Thousands were nominated for the Lokmat DIA Award. So there is a huge curiosity about the name of the winner. Food, Journalism, Choreography, Humor, Most Viral Content, Spiritual, Beauty, Travel, Fashion, Bollywood Influencers, Photography, Music, Fitness, Digital Creator, Sports, Art-Culture, Regional Cinema, Kids, Automobile These are the categories. The selection is made on the basis of original content, followers, comments, likes, views. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.