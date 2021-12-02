Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards 2021: Yashraj Mukhate bags Best Viral Content Creator Award

Young music producer Yashraj Mukhate, who created a song with TV serial dialogue titled 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?', has been honored with the Lokmat Best Viral Content Creator of the Year Digital Influencer Award. The daring youngster, who became a star on social media overnight, had made a funny rap on the dialogue in the series Saath Nibhana Saathiya on Star Plus. This rap got popular among the youth. The video, which was made on Kokilaben, Gopi and Rashi, went viral.

Yashraj's video went viral that many Bollywood actors like Union Minister Smriti Irani, director Anurag Kashyap, actor Varun Dhawan and Rajkumar liked his work. This video of Yashraj got more than 3 million views on Instagram. Yashraj Mukhate's YouTube channel has 48 lakh followers. Instagram has 2.2 million followers.

Who is Yashraj Mukhate?

Yashraj Mukhate is a young man from Aurangabad who is currently 25 years old. He studied up to 10th standard at Holy Cross School, Aurangabad. After that, Yashraj took admission in MIT College, Aurangabad to study Polytechnic. After completing his polytechnic, Yashraj came to Sinhagad College, Pune for further studies. He holds a degree in Electronic and Telecommunication Engineering.

Yashraj, who has been interested in music since childhood, came to Mumbai to pursue a career after completing his engineering degree, but for some reason he had to leave Mumbai and return to Aurangabad. At the age of three, Yashraj performed his first stage show with his father. Yashraj has won many awards in music both in school and college. Yashraj has turned his residence into a studio. There he works as a music producer. Yashraj's father is a builder but a good musician. His mother is in the textile business. Yashraj has a sister who is an architect. She is married.