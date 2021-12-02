Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Ananya Panday bags Lokmat Most Stylish Gen Z star Award

Ananya Panday of Student of the Year 2 fame won the award for Lokmat Most Stylish Gen Z star Award. She was felicitated by ace director Rohit Shetty and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.Panday made her acting debut in 2019 with the teen film Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, which was produced by Dharma Productions. Panday appeared in the 2020 action film Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

She is slated to appear in Shakun Batra's as-yet untitled 2021 romantic drama with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also team with Vijay Deverakonda for Puri Jagannadh's multilingual film Liger. Panday will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

