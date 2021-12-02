Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Ashana Shroff wins Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter Award
At the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, Ashana Shroff won the Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter Award. Shroff is an Indian fashion blogger, model, and social media influencer. Her fan following is very much on social media. She always posts fashion and beauty videos for her fans on her social media site