Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Ashana Shroff wins Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter Award

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 2, 2021 09:35 PM2021-12-02T21:35:09+5:302021-12-02T21:35:51+5:30

At the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, Ashana Shroff won the Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter Award. Shroff is ...

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Ashana Shroff wins Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter Award | Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Ashana Shroff wins Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter Award

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Ashana Shroff wins Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter Award

Next

At the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, Ashana Shroff won the Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter Award. Shroff is an Indian fashion blogger, model, and social media influencer. Her fan following is very much on social media. She always posts fashion and beauty videos for her fans on her social media site
 

Open in app
Tags :Ashana ShroffLokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021