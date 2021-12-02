Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Krishna Shroff bags Lokmat Most Stylish Fitness Icon Award

The stunning Krishna Shroff won the bags Lokmat Most Stylish Fitness Icon Award. Shroff is a self-confessed fitness freak.Talking to ET Times, Krishna said that she decided to focus on fitness five-and-a-half years ago. She said, “When I first stepped into a gym, I was going through a really bad breakup. It was actually my first break-up. He was my first boyfriend, my first relationship.

First experiences are always a big learning experience. I lost myself. I started prioritising him over me. ”Krishna, who has made a name for herself in the fitness space, said that it gives her a sense of individuality. “Coming from the family that I come from, it’s very hard to steer away from that name and get out of that shadow and create anything for yourself. My brother has done a fantastic job. And fitness has given me a little bit of that identity or that individuality. I’ll forever be grateful to it,” she said.

