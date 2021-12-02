Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Sara Ali Khan bags Lokmat Most Stylish Youth Icon award

The fifth edition of Lokmat Media’s ‘Lokmat Most Stylish Awards’ is being today at Sahara Star in Mumbai. Raising the bar a notch higher this year the event will witness the who's who of the entertainment, fashion, business, politics, and sports industry grace the occasion under one roof for one of the most anticipated event of the year.

At the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, Sara Ali Khan won the Lokmat Most Stylish Youth Icon. Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood actress. She made her debut in the film industry with Kedarnath. She has starred in films like Love aaj Kal, Coolie NO.1, SIMMBA ETC. She will be soon seen alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the film Atrangi Re. The film has been directed by Anand L Rai.

