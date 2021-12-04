Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Shilpa Shetty wins Lokmat Most Stylish Fashion Icon of Year Awards English.Lokmat.com
Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Shilpa Shetty wins Lokmat Most Stylish Fashion Icon of Year Awards
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 4, 2021 08:20 AM2021-12-04T08:20:38+5:302021-12-04T08:21:03+5:30
The fifth edition of Lokmat Media’s ‘Lokmat Most Stylish Awards’ was held at Sahara Star in Mumbai. At the ...
Next
The fifth edition of Lokmat Media’s ‘Lokmat Most Stylish Awards’ was held at Sahara Star in Mumbai. At the same event Shilpa Shetty was adjudged Lokmat Most Stylish Fashion Icon of Year. Shetty made her screen debut in the thriller Baazigar (1993) which garnered her two Filmfare Awards nominations. She followed it with a leading role in the highly successful action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), in which she played a dual role.
Shetty's career saw a resurgence as a leading lady by the turn of the millennium with the romantic drama Dhadkan (2000), marking a turning point in her career. This was followed by roles in the box office hits Indian (2001) and Rishtey (2002), which brought her praise and another Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Shetty received critical acclaim for playing a career woman suffering from AIDS in the drama Phir Milenge (2004), which garnered her several nominations including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress