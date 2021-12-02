Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Siddharth Malhotra wins Lokmat Most Stylish Actor of the Year Award

Siddharth Malhotra won the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Actor of the Year Award at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 held at Sahara Star. Siddharth won the award for his performance in Shershaah. Sid was felicitated by chairman of the Lokmat Media Group, Vijay Jawaharlal Darda and Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale.

Malhotra made his acting debut with a leading role in Johar's teen drama Student of the Year (2012), for which he received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut nomination. He went on to star in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Ek Villain (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016), Ittefaq (2017), Marjaavaan and (2019) In 2021, Malhotra had a lead role in the biographical-action film Shershaah, based on the life of the Indian army officer, Param Vir Chakra (PVC) Vikram Batra.

