MAA president Manchu Vishnu's overenthusiastic tweet goes viral

Hyderabad, Oct 17 Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, who attended Bandaru Dattatreya's Alai Balai event, delivered quite a speech at the event. He even praised Haryana Governor Dattatreya for brightening up the programme.

MAA's recently elected president Manchu Vishnu Vardhan Babu, who was also present at the event had posted a video on his Twitter timeline, which has now become viral. The video features Pawan Kalyan, sitting on a chair, which Vishnu captioned, "Can you guess whose at the end of the video?"

While it is clear that Vishnu became quite enthusiastic to see Pawan Kalyan at the event, his tweet has become a point of discussion among Pawan Kalyan's fans. Earlier, Vishnu's brother Manchu Manoj visited Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'Bheemla Nayak's shooting spot and had shared pictures from the sets.

While the Manchus seem to be trying hard to convey something, their actions are in contrast to their speeches, which has become a controversy. It is to be noted that, MAA elections had the Manchu family speak about Chiranjeevi, his brother Pawan Kalyan, and actor Ram Charan.

Manchu Vishnu was seen blaming Ram Charan for 'probably' not voting for him in MAA elections. They also had spoken about Chiranjeevi and his brother Pawan Kalyan, who supported Prakash Raj in the elections, instead of supporting Vishnu who stood for the presidential elections of MAA.

But, Mohan Babu, Manoj, and Vishnu greeted Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan well on the polling day. This contradiction during the speeches and when people come face-to-face has invited unwanted negativity for the Manchu family.

