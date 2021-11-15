MAA president Vishnu maintains strategic silence over issue of ticket prices

Hyderabad, Nov 15 The Telugu film industry is facing problems regarding the cinema ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh.

While a leading production house like DVV Entertainments came out openly on the ticket price issue in Andhra Pradesh, there is no reaction from any biggies of Tollywood.

The Andhra Pradesh government has come up with slashing of ticket prices, which has become hit the pandemic-hit Industry, which is suffering heavy losses already. Though stars like Pawan Kalyan came forward to address the issues, it only caused more damage, as the issue was ignored by the industry biggies.

Movie Artists Association's president Manchu Vishnu, who promised to resolve all the issues, has kept mum on the ticket price issues. While the Manchus made much noise during MAA elections, their strategic silence regarding such a big problem has irked many of the industry heads.

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce had issued a note that they do not have any issues regarding the prices of movie tickets, earlier when Pawan had raised his voice against the government.

Now that biggies like 'RRR', 'Radhe Shyam', 'Bheemla Nayak', and 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' are prepping up to hit the screens, the industry is slowly coming to grips with the problems.

The ticket pricing issue has become a headache for traders, theatre owners, distributors and producers, which needs an immediate resolution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor