Machine Gun Kelly opens up about his upcoming album

American singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly recently during an interview got candid about the inspiration behind his upcoming album 'Born with Horns', and revealed that he's no longer "holding back."

According to People magazine, the 'Papercuts' singer, while in an interview with Willie Geist for 'Sunday Today', said "It feels like I got struck by lightning during that Tickets album, something happened to me and I haven't been the same since. I've realized something about myself, that it's dangerous."

He continued, "Cause I'm not scared anymore, there's nothing holding me back from being my true self, and my true self can't be silenced, can't be restrained. It's a force, it's like a hurricane. Can't stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping, and I don't feel like stopping anytime soon."

Kelly also said that when he creates a new album, it always serves as a "juxtaposition" to the last, so fans can expect this one to be a polar opposite of the previous release 'Tickets to My Downfall'.

"It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper, but I never like to do anything the same," Kelly told Geist, and added, "Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album, I just turned the lights off."

During the interview, the singer also revealed that "the second you open your eyes and it's 2022, you'll have something to listen to," hinting at a New Year's Day release date.

Kelly had shared a video in August on Instagram announcing his sixth studio album and did it by showing off his matching ink with Travis Barker, who will be serving as the executive producer.

"'born with horns' the album. We're back for round two...." Kelly captioned the post. He and the Blink-182 drummer had previously worked together on 'Tickets to My Downfall'.

'The Born with Horns' ink, however, isn't Kelly's first permanent tribute to one of his albums. He has "tickets to my downfall" tattooed on the base of his neck as well.

On Wednesday, in an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', Lala Kent said the musician apologized for his insensitive tweet in July about his movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass', which he called "trash" at the time.

The 31-year-old 'Vanderpump Rules' star said Kelly seemed remorseful in a text sent to her husband Randall Emmett, who directed him in his film. "He did send Randall a text that he apologizes and the movie was great. So he redeemed himself," Kent said on the show, as per People magazine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor