Mahesh Manjrekar on cancer: Somewhere in my mind I knew I'll survive

New Delhi, Oct 28 Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar did not let cancer stop him from making his directorial 'Antim: The Final Truth' starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. He had accepted his fate and says that somewhere in the back of his mind he knew he will "survive".

The 63-year-old cancer crusader was diagnosed with the deadly disease during the making of the film.

In a heart-to-heart chat with , Manjrekar said: "I don't know why I just accepted it. Somewhere I never thought it was cancer I thought it was overactive bladder because they have the same symptoms. I was the under the impression

