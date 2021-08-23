Mahesh Manjrekar undergoes surgery for bladder cancer

Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, has been operated for urinary bladder cancer according to a E-Times report. The Kaante star, was diagnosed with cancer a few days back and doctors suggested an operation. Manjrekar was admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at Charni Road around 10 days ago where the operation took place. The operation went smoothly. He is currently back at his residence and recovery well. Mahesh recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming directorial Antim: The Final Truth, which is the Hindi adaptation of Mulshi Pattern. The film stars, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in lead roles.

On his birthday on 16th August, the actor announced that his upcoming film 'White' which will be jointly produced by Sandeep Ssingh and Raaj Shandaliyaa. Mahesh said, "I have been living with this story for almost a decade and now finally 'White' got its colour when these two passionate filmmakers Sandeep and Raaj joined me in making my dream project. I am excited with their belief in me and I can't wait to begin giving 'White' its true colour."Also, Mahesh will direct the biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Sawarkar. Titled "Swatantra Veer Savarkar", the film was announced on the freedom fighter's 138th birth anniversary on Friday. The biopic will be shot across London, the Andaman Islands and Maharashtra. The cast and other details of the project are yet to be revealed.