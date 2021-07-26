Malayalam actor Mukesh to divorce second wife Methil Devika?

Actor Mukesh marital life with his second wife, has hit rough patch with the couple likely to end their 8-year marriage. Mukesh, who is currently serving as the MLA of the Kollam constituency, is reportedly getting a divorce from Methil Devika. According to a report published in Marunadan Malayali, Mukesh's wife Methil Devika has approached the family court to file for a divorce.

Methil Devika has been staying in her ancestral home in Palakkad over the past few months due to personal differences with Mukesh. However, any official announcement regarding that is yet to be made by the stars. He was previously married to popular south Indian actress Saritha in 1988. The couple was head over heels in love, however, in 2011, the duo got divorced. The couple has two sons. Later in 2013, Mukesh found love for the second time and he married celebrated dancer Methil Devika. Mukesh marked his debut in Malayalam cinema with the 1982 release Balloon. The veteran actor in his 3 decade career has donned various hats of producer, actor, host, and reality show judge.

