Mamta Mohandas buys her dream car Porsche 911 Carrera S

Mamta Mohandas has brought her dream car a Porsche 911 Carrera S which costs around Rs. 1.5 crore. The actress bought her prized possession from the German automobile manufacturer Porsche.Mamta also shared that one of her dreams turned into reality with it.“A Dream turns into Reality today. I have waited for over a decade for you my sunshine☀️ Proud to present to you the newest baby in my family… Porsche 911 Carrera S in Racing Yellow. #needforspeed #power #racing #car #crazyaboutporsche #porsche #porsche911 #porscheclub #racecar #supercar #sportscar #luxurycars #luxurylifestyles #dreamon #neverstop #yellow,” Mamta Mohandas captioned sharing the pictures.

The actor, who has settled in the US, is currently in Kochi to complete the shooting of her upcoming Malayalam movie Bhramam, an official remake of Andhadhun, which also stars Prithviraj and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. She will be seen reprising Tabu’s character from Andhadhun in Bhramam, which is gearing up for a direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime on October 7.Mamta recently completed 15 years in the industry. On the occasion, she launched her own production banner. Her last film was ‘Forensic’, wherein she played the role of a cop. The crime thriller also featured superstar Tovino Thomas.

