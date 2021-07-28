Mandira Bedi celebrates daughter Tara’s 5th birthday with adorable post

Mandira Bedi took to Instagram to celebrate one year with her daughter Tara. Sharing pictures on her 5th birthday, the actress shared family pictures with her late husband Raj Kaushal. Mandira Bedi wrote, "8th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much.'' Mandira Bedi's husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal succumbed to a heart attack on June 30, leaving a void in the hearts of his family and friends.

Mandira had performed her husband's last rites. Several celebrity friends of Mandira congratulated her and wished Tara. Mouni Roy, Hansika, Neha Swami Bijlani and many others wished the little girl. For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, known for directing movies like "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo", passed away following a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and their two children, son Veer and daughter Tara. A prayer meet was held at Mandira’s residence, which was attended by her parents and several colleagues from the entertainment industry, including actress Mouni Roy.



