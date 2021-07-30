Mandira Bedi performs havan on husband Raj Kaushal’s one-month death anniversary

Madira Bedi marked husband Raj Kaushal’s one-month death anniversary with a pooja at home. The actress shared a picture performing a havan with her kids Vir and Tara. “30th day”, Mandira has captioned the picture. Mandira is seen dressed in a black and white salwar kameez with a white dupatta over her head. She and her son Vir can be seen pouring ghee into the fire, as Tara sits close to her mother. Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30, 2021, after a massive cardiac arrest.

The couple got married in 1999 and welcomed their first child son Vir in 2011. Recently, on her 23rd wedding anniversary, Mandira took to Instagram and posted a string of images with Raj. "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough.." she captioned the post. Huma Qureshi, Arjun Bijlani, Armaan Malik, Rhea Chakraborty reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis for Mandira in the comments section. They also adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara last year. She is known for her works in television shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, 24, Hello Friends, Ghar Jamai, Shanti, Dushman, and more.

