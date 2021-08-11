Manoj Bajpayee remembers his friend, late actor Anupam Shyam

Mumbai, Aug 11 Actor Manoj Bajpayee has been left heartbroken with the demise of veteran actor Anupam Shyam, his old friend from theatre days.

Talking about the late actor, Manoj Bajpayee said: "All of our friends are heartbroken by Anupam Shyam's demise. I knew him from our theatre days. He was a jovial person who dedicated his life to acting and spirituality. He was a person who never took life too seriously. He was full of positivity and optimism and cared a lot for his friends."

In a choked voice, the actor said: "It is very difficult to speak about his life in a very few words. Since the time he fell ill, I have been in touch with his brother. The sudden news of his demise came as a blow to all of us, his friends and of course his family. I pray for his eternal peace."

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam passed away late on Sunday at the age of 63. The actor died due to multiple organ failure.

Mourning his loss, Manoj Bajpayee had tweeted on Monday: "Rest in peace my friend !!! You loved it fully both as an actor and as a person!!! Bahut yaad aaoge Dilli aur mumbai me bitaye din bhi yaad aayenge !!! (You will be remembered and I will miss our days spent in Delhi and Mumbai.) May you rest in peace."

