Manoj Bajpayee's father passes away

Mumbai, Oct 3 National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee's father R.K Bajpayee passed away on Sunday morning.

Manoj's father died aged 83. His father's condition was very critical in the past few days.

After hearing about the news, Manoj has rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was shooting for his next project.

His father's funeral will be at 1.30 p.m. at the Nigam Bodh Ghat in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor