Mark Ronson ties-the-knot with Meryl Streep's daughter

Los Angeles, Sep 5 Musician Mark Ronson is now married to Oscar winning-actress Meryl Streeps daughter Grace Gummer.

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker, who confirmed his engagement to Streep's daughter in June, took to Instagram to share a picture from the couple's wedding ceremony.

Ronson wrote a note alongside a black-and-white photograph of the newlyweds: "To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love.

"I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He shared the pair's news last year after it was first reported by outlets when Gummer was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

He confirmed in an interview: "I got engaged last weekend."

Ronson was pictured on a dinner date with the 35-year-old former 'Mr. Robot' star in New York last September, and it was reported in March that the pair was romantically involved.

