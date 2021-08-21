Media baron and producer Pradeep Guha dies of cancer

Pradeep Guha, managing director of 9X Media and former president of The Times of India Group has passed away. According to reports, he was critically ill and was put on a ventilator on Friday morning. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with Stage-4 liver cancer three weeks ago. Guha worked for Times Group for about three decades and was one of the key architects behind the spectacular rise of BCCL under the leadership of the vice chairman of the group, Samir Jain from the late 80s onwards. Guha's pioneering contribution in shaping the legendary Times Response team transformed the dynamics of the media & entertainment industry in the country.

In his years at the Times Group, the media veteran pioneered and took to global scale, some of the most iconic events such as Filmfare Awards and Femina Miss India - a mega pageant that has given the Indian film industry some of its biggest leading women filmstars. Guha later went on to lead Zee Telefilms as its CEO and also produced critically acclaimed films such as Fiza, Mission Kashmir and Phir Kabhi. Previously, Pradeep Guha was put under the treatment of the best specialists in Mumbai, who have also consulted with counterparts in Sloan Kettering, New York. Unfortunately, the aggressive nature of the disease led to rapid deterioration in his condition, within the next 48-72 hours. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai yesterday, took to social media to hope for Guha’s speedy recovery. “My heart goes all out to pray for our finest friend #PRADEEP GUHA @guhapradeep, film producer marketing genius who groomed many top talent in media and entertainment world. We all @Whistling_Woods pray for his early recovery at kokilaben hospital icu as now,” he tweeted.