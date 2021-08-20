Media baron Pradeep Guha diagnosed with liver cancer, admitted in ICU

Pradeep Guha who produced Hrithik Roshan starrer Fiza, is admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital. Director Subhash Ghai took to his Twitter handle to share the news about Pradeep's ill-health. Guha is critically ill and was put on a ventilator on Friday morning. He is currently in the ICU at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, after he was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer (Stage 4) three weeks ago. Pradeep’s friend Subhai Ghai took to his Twitter handle to express his concern for his friend. He even asked all his followers to pray for the producer who is battling for his life.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Subhash Ghai wrote, “My heart goes all out to pray for our finest friend #PRADEEP GUHA. film producer marketing genius who groomed many top talent in media n entertainment world. we all @Whistling_Woods pray 4 his early recovery at kokilaben hospital icu as now. According to reports in Times Of India, Pradeep Guha’s condition has been deteriorating continuously. The aggressive nature of the disease has caused his health to worsen with each passing day. He has been under the treatment of the best specialists in Mumbai, who have also consulted with counterparts in Sloan Kettering, New York. The doctors have apparently said that the next 48-72 hours will be very critical for his condition. Pradeep’s wife Papia and son Sanket are with him at the hospital. Guha, a stalwart figure in media & entertainment space is the MD of 9XM.